In response to the US-South Korea joint military exercise, North Korea conducts rocket shooting training

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-21 07:03

Xinhua News Agency, Seoul, February 20. According to the Korean Central News Agency, the Korean People’s Army conducted rocket shooting training on the morning of the 20th, aiming to respond to the US-South Korea joint air exercise.

The report said that the western frontline troops of the Korean People’s Army fired two rocket shells into the eastern waters. The report emphasized that the rocket launcher is the “latest multi-burst precision attack weapon system” of the People’s Army and belongs to the “tactical nuclear attack method.”

The Korean Central News Agency stated that since the beginning of this year alone, the United States and South Korea have conducted joint air exercises many times, increasing military tension.

The Korean Central News Agency also reported on the same day that Kim Yo-jong, vice minister of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, made a statement on the 20th, criticizing the South Korean side for questioning the readiness of the missile force demonstrated by the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the 18th. “Satisfactory technology and capabilities already in place”.

According to a report by the Korean Central News Agency on the 19th, North Korea launched a “Hwasong-15” intercontinental ballistic missile from a high angle at Pyongyang International Airport on the afternoon of the 18th.