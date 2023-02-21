Release date: 2023-02-21 10:16

Recently, the Jiaxing Ecological Environment Bureau announcedIn 2022, the list of enterprises that passed the evaluation of the establishment of demonstration enterprises of hazardous waste management units. The solid waste disposal company and 7 small and micro collection platforms (“He Xiaowei” platform) are among them, marking that the “1+7” joint force has reached a new level.

In addition, the solid waste disposal company was successfully selected into the first batch of Jiaxing City“Excellent non-waste cells”.

In order to implement the work requirements of the “Jiaxing City Establishment of Hazardous Waste Management Unit Demonstration Enterprise Work Plan” and “Jiaxing City Hazardous Waste Management Unit Demonstration Enterprise Standard (Trial)”, the solid waste disposal company together withSeven small and micro collection platforms actively promote the establishment of demonstration enterprises for hazardous waste management units.

1. Create by example“Opportunity” to promote the improvement of enterprise management

In recent years, in the face of the geometric growth of hazardous waste disposal capacity, solid waste disposal companies know that only by continuously improving their internal management level can they gain a chance of survival in the existing large hazardous waste market. The establishment of a demonstration enterprise just fits the needs of the company’s daily high-standard operation and management.Taking this as an opportunity, the company, according to the “Jiaxing City Hazardous Waste Management Unit Demonstration Enterprise Standard (Trial)”More than 40 standardized management indicators of hazardous waste, such as energy conservation and emission reduction, system implementation, and risk prevention, have successfully completed the “1+7” iteration of the hazardous waste industry under the guidance of various environmental protection policies such as industrial transformation, source reduction, and stock clearance. upgrade. Through various measures such as upgrading and transformation, perfecting facilities, and refined management, we have achieved the creation goals of clean emissions, advanced technology, beautiful appearance, standardized management, and safe operation, and have enhanced the competitiveness of the company’s operations.

Second, emergency response“Initial heart” to ensure the safety of the ecological environment

In order to actively prevent and properly respond to hazardous waste environmental emergencies in Jiaxing City, adhere to the combination of specialization and blockization, based on reality, and unified management.solid waste disposal companyThe new governance model of “Pioneer of Hazardous Waste Disposal” + “He Xiaowei” has built a “1+7” emergency rescue system. Relying fully on existing resources, efforts were made to improve the response speed and professional handling capabilities of the emergency response team. Based on the principle of “rapid response, excellent equipment, and standardized disposal”, together with various small and micro collection platforms, a “1+7” environmental emergency response team was formed to achieve the goal of reaching the whole city within one hour for emergency response. By establishing a “1-hour emergency rescue network for hazardous waste”, prevent and resolve risks and hidden dangers in the urban ecological environment.

3. Breakthrough through reform“Thoughts” to seek innovation and development of the industry

As the group’s business development has shifted from a single water operation level to a large ecological field of comprehensive environmental management, at the same time, the city’s general policy and deepening of pollution reduction and carbon synergyAgainst the backdrop of the construction of a “waste-free city”, hazardous waste management will enter a new stage and face new challenges. The solid waste disposal company always adheres to innovation-led development, focuses on improving the quality of the ecological environment, and aims to prevent ecological and environmental risks. Plan the layout of the city’s small and micro collection platforms, and open up the “last mile” of hazardous waste collection, transportation and disposal.