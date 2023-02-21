A technically unbeatable system. They, those of the group attributable to the entrepreneur Salvatore Abbateoften won the most important contracts. How? He explains it Roland Abbateson of Salvatore, who shifts the focus from Sma Campania (where the Abbates enjoyed a monopoly system thanks to bribes of thousands of euros), to the Municipality of Naples. The former regional councilor has nothing to do with this second trend Passariellobut the system is quite ingenious.

How? The offers sent to the Municipality were physically collected and taken to the home of a former employee of the Municipality of Naples, who – strengthened by the nightly consultancy of some professionals linked to the Abbates – had an easy time constructing the perfect offer. Competition proof. It is in this scenario (recounted two years ago by Il Mattino) that the investigating judge Baldassarre orders the residence obligation for Ciro Migallo, former representative of the tender office of the Municipality; and an obligation to submit to the Pg per Rosanna Zingaretti, former municipal official now retired. According to the prosecution, they allegedly pocketed bribes (at least 30,000 euros) to favor the Abbate group, while Migallo also allegedly obtained the hiring of one of his relatives at one of the Abbate companies.

There are several races that have ended up in the crosshairs, judging by Rolando Abbate’s report: the waterproofing of the top floor of a school in Piazza Cavour (“which we won in 2016, for which my father paid 30,000 euros in bribes”); that of the works in the former Corradini; the one linked to the reclamation of a room in Pianura and of Vela A in Scampia. The group did not always win the tender – as Abbate jr candidly admits -, net of the money that would have been paid as bribes. But how would the conditioning of the contract take place? The group would have acted by stealing the envelope, through a sort of clandestine (and nocturnal) embrace between public and private. Let’s try to retrace the system revealed by Roland Abbate: «Thanks to my uncle Luciano, we got in touch with Ciro Migallo, who took the race envelopes of the various competitors and hid them in the hood of the car. Then he took them to her house, where we came into play.’ A gang in all respects, with an accountant, a computer scientist, to prepare the best offer, to write the one that would have won in the selection, through a mathematical average capable of respecting the required parameters, outperforming the competitors and guaranteeing profit margins in the execution of the work”. But how did the reading of the rival ballots take place? «They were sealed, but we used a candle to melt the sealing wax, a scalpel if necessary, to go and read the offers of the other entrepreneurs. Then, when it came to closing, the sealing wax was used again to seal the offers. It goes without saying that the envelopes had to be closed and brought back to the Municipality the following day and it was always Migallo who brought them back and locked them in the safe».

And let’s go back to the main thread of this investigation. Let’s go back to the SMA and the alleged role played in the collection of bribes by Soria and Silvestro. Defended – among others – by the criminal lawyer Giuseppe De Angelis, the two former top staffers will be able to respond to the allegations later in this story. They are currently being held in prison, in Poggioreale, together with Luciano Passariello and, according to the accusations of a former manager, they would also have acted under the table, without the knowledge of the alleged accomplices. Let’s hear what Salvatore Abbate says about Sylvester and Soria: «They were greedy in their continuous and repeated requests for money, they vied with each other for who asked me for more money, sometimes I was forced to pay single bribes, sometimes, making sure that one was unbeknownst to the other and viceversa”.

An investigation that revolves around the figure of the entrepreneur Salvatore Abbate, from which four and a half million euros were seized in the cellar. Do you remember the blitz scored in 2021? It was then that the Sma case was revealed, a few years after the Fanpage scoop regarding the reclamation of purification plants. In the first tranche, there were those who boasted of disposing of the sludge from the plants that had to be reclaimed into the sea, while in this second story, attention is focused on relations with the world of politics. Central figure of Luciano Passariello who, starting tomorrow, will be able to reply to the accusations during the interrogation together with his lawyer, the criminal lawyer Giuseppe Ricciulli. Investigations that take on new trajectories, in the light of the checks in Monte Carlo of a round of money, which may have been set aside – by way of black funds – by those who have had anything to do with the former procurement boss.

