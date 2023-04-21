Home » In Slovenia, a new subvariant omicron | Info
In Slovenia, among the samples positive for the corona virus, which were taken between March 24 and April 7, a new subvariant omicron was confirmed, according to the latest data from the National Health Laboratory.

Symptoms of the new omicron subvariant XBB.1.16. are itching, conjunctivitis and high temperature, but no serious complications have been reported so far, the media reports.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the latest subvariant is similar to the dominant omicron variant XBB.1.5, but laboratory studies have shown it to be more infectious and pathogenic.

Although this may mean that it could spread more quickly, there is no indication that it will cause a more severe course of the disease, adds the WHO.

A sudden increase in the number of people infected with this subvariant omicron was observed in the USA, Canada, Singapore, Australia and Japan, and it was also detected in Denmark, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy.

