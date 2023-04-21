Achille Costacurta denounced. From Michael Jordan to Van Damme, the ‘little troubles’ of VIP children

Son of Costacurta reported for punching a policeman

Achille Costacurtason of Billy, legend of Milan and of the showgirl-actress Martina Colombari, has been in these hours reported for punching a policeman.

He is not the first ‘heir’ of some major celebrity to have suffered a complaint, rather than a fermo by the police for more or less important reasons.

Let’s look at some examples from the past.

Michael Jordan and the arrests of his sons Marcus and Jeffrey

Marcus Jordan son of basketball legend Michael Jordan he was arrested in 2012 for misconduct: he had been stopped by the drunk police while arguing and arguing with two girls and the officers used strong manners to block him. Dad MJ flew into a rage.

Then in 2021 also Marcus’ brother, Jeffrey Jordan (eldest son of the former Chicago Bull star) ended up in handcuffs in Arizona after having attacked the staff of a hospital where he had been transported following a fall in a bar. Aggravated assault on a health worker, the accusation against the son of the great Michael then released from the prison of the city of Scottsdale.

