Home » Achille Costacurta denounced. From Michael Jordan to Van Damme, the ‘little troubles’ of VIP children
Business

Achille Costacurta denounced. From Michael Jordan to Van Damme, the ‘little troubles’ of VIP children

by admin
Achille Costacurta denounced. From Michael Jordan to Van Damme, the ‘little troubles’ of VIP children

Michael Jordan – Billy Costacurta – Jean Claude Van Damme (photo Lapresse)

Son of Costacurta reported for punching a policeman

Achille Costacurtason of Billy, legend of Milan and of the showgirl-actress Martina Colombari, has been in these hours reported for punching a policeman.

He is not the first ‘heir’ of some major celebrity to have suffered a complaint, rather than a fermo by the police for more or less important reasons.

Let’s look at some examples from the past.

Michael Jordan and the arrests of his sons Marcus and Jeffrey

Marcus Jordan son of basketball legend Michael Jordan he was arrested in 2012 for misconduct: he had been stopped by the drunk police while arguing and arguing with two girls and the officers used strong manners to block him. Dad MJ flew into a rage.

Then in 2021 also Marcus’ brother, Jeffrey Jordan (eldest son of the former Chicago Bull star) ended up in handcuffs in Arizona after having attacked the staff of a hospital where he had been transported following a fall in a bar. Aggravated assault on a health worker, the accusation against the son of the great Michael then released from the prison of the city of Scottsdale.

(segue – Jean-Claude Van Damme Jr e…)

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Textile machinery beyond pre-Covid

You may also like

German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for...

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed...

Traffic: Warning strikes: What effects can be expected

Musk tries again: SpaceX about to launch the...

Why IT projects in companies fail

Tesla loses almost 10%. Wall Street closes negative,...

The marginal recovery of Shanghai residents’ credit and...

Offshore deal with Tennet: Siemens Energy secures order...

Sustainability at the center of the first economics...

Rolf Dörig on the guest list: guilds celebrate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy