Juve sentence, penalty suspended after appeal: today’s news

The judgment of the College of Guarantee

The United Sections Guarantee Panel, with reference to the appeal filed by FC Juventus SpA against the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office against the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to the FIGC, United Sections, no. 0063/CFA-2022-2023, issued on 20 January 2023 and filed on 30 January 2023, as part of the procedure Prot. 15097/233pf21-22/GC/GR/blp and n. 0077/CFA/2022-2023, against Mr. Fabio Paratici and others, following the revocation procedure pursuant to art. 63 CGS FIGC, which declared the appeal for revocation admissible and, therefore, revoked its ruling no. 0089/CFA/2021-2022 of 27 May 2022 and, consequently, in rejecting the incidental complaints, partially accepted the complaint of the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office against decision no. 0128/TFN/2021-2022 – Disciplinary Section – of 22 April 2022 and imposed, in part here, against the appellant FC Juventus SpA, the penalty of 15 points in the standings to be served in the current football season,

as well as with reference to the appeals presented, respectively, by Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli – Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Enrico Vellano, Maurizio Arrivabene against the same sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal to the FIGC in relation to the sanctions imposed on them,

made the following determination:

HAS DECLARED THE INADMISSIBILITY of the act of “intervention to help”, filed, in relation to the appeal registered in the RG appeals no. 13/2023, dated February 28, 2023, by Mr. Cosimo Pulpito, on his own, as a “Membership” fan of FC Juventus SpA as well as as President of the “Juventus Club Taranto Gigi Buffon” Association, and, also, of the “intervention deed to oppose”, filed, in relation to the appeal registered in the RG appeals no. 13/2023, on 31 March), by the Association Club Napoli Maradona “L’Avvocato del D10S” and by Codacons.

Joined the appeals for objective and subjective connection;

HAS REJECTED the appeals registered in the RG n. 14/2023 (Agnelli/FIGC and others), in RG n. 15/2023 (Paratici/FIGC and others), to RG n. 16/2023 (Cherubini/FIGC and others) and in RG n. 19/2023 (Arrivabene/FIGC and others);

HAS ACCEPTED the appeals registered in the RG n. 17/2023 (Vellano/FIGC and others), to RG n. 18/2023 (Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli – Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio /FIGC and others) and in RG n. 13/2023 (Juventus/FIGC and others), within the terms and limits set out in the motivation, and HAS REFERRED refers to the Federal Court of Appeal so that, in a different composition, it renews its evaluationin particular, with regard to the determination of the causal contribution of the individual directors, providing adequate reasons e drawing any consequences also in relation to the sanction imposed on the company Juventus FCSpA