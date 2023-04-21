White paper movement: Two protesters freed after nearly four months in detention

20.04.2023

At least two women who participated in the “white paper movement” in Beijing were released on Wednesday, Reuters reported. They have been detained for nearly four months. The protests at the time called for an end to the Covid-19 lockdown.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The “White Paper Movement” took place in several cities in China last November.Protests suppressed by police. but,Analysts believe that this has also accelerated the end of the three-year-old new crown blockade。

then,In many cities, hundreds of people took to the streets，Many hands hold a white A4 sheet of paper, as a symbol of expressing dissatisfaction. Rights groups, lawyers and friends of the men say,Police review dozens of detentions。

Many were detained for 24 hours or lessor be released after a few weeks.

The 26-year-old former publisher Cao Zhixin and the 27-year-old teacher Zhai Dengrui were released on Wednesday (April 19). Two of their friends provided the news to Reuters.

China‘s Ministry of Public Security and the Beijing Public Security Bureau did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters.

Human Rights Watch previously reported that the women were two of four protesters detained in December. The four protesters were charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. The maximum sentence for the charge is five years.

Cao Zhixin recorded a distress video shortly before she was detained. Her friends later released the video, which went viral online. In the video, she mentioned that many friends who participated in the protest had been taken away by the police.

Some other protesters fell silent under threats of official reprisals.butduring the protests at the time,Some have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with China‘s repressive measures.

How many protesters were taken away by the policeand how many people have been charged with crimes and remain in custody is unclear.

(Reuters)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.