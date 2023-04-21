Home » The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, the Nasdaq fell nearly 1%, and Tesla fell nearly 10%
The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, the Nasdaq fell nearly 1%, and Tesla fell nearly 10%

Securities Times News, on the 20th local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down. As of the close, the Dow reported 33786.62 points, down 0.33%; the S&P 500 index reported 4129.79 points, down 0.60%; %.

Most of the large technology stocks fell, Tesla fell 9.75%, Nvidia fell 2.96%, Facebook parent company Meta fell more than 1%, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon fell slightly; Google A rose 1.07%. Most of the bank stocks fell. Charles Schwab, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and UBS fell more than 2%, and Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Deutsche Bank fell more than 1%.

Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell, Li Auto fell more than 6%, Weilai and Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 5%, Tuniu fell more than 4%, Bilibili fell more than 3%, Alibaba, JD.com, and iQiyi fell Over 2%; Jinshan Cloud rose nearly 7%, and New Oriental rose 4.5%.

