The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down, the Nasdaq fell nearly 1%, and Tesla fell nearly 10%

Securities Times News, on the 20th local time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed down. As of the close, the Dow reported 33786.62 points, down 0.33%; the S&P 500 index reported 4129.79 points, down 0.60%; %.
Most of the large technology stocks fell, Tesla fell 9.75%, Nvidia fell 2.96%, Facebook parent company Meta fell more than 1%, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon fell slightly; Google A rose 1.07%. Most of the bank stocks fell. Charles Schwab, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and UBS fell more than 2%, and Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Deutsche Bank fell more than 1%.
Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell, Li Auto fell more than 6%, Weilai and Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 5%, Tuniu fell more than 4%, Bilibili fell more than 3%, Alibaba, JD.com, and iQiyi fell Over 2%; Jinshan Cloud rose nearly 7%, and New Oriental rose 4.5%.
Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk
