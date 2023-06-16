In Sokobanja, the river washed away part of the road Info

Residents of Sokobanja were taken aback when they saw how the Moravica river swelled and caused a flood.

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

In Sokobanja, the settlements of Čair and Jabukar are at risk due to the overflowing of the Moravica. During the night, twenty people were evacuated from them as a precaution. The water receded, but the situation is still extraordinary. Tonight, the Moravica, the largest river in the area, overflowed for the first time.

It caused great damage not only in Sokobanja, but also in the surrounding villages. In the village of Nikolinac, a few kilometers from Sokobanja, a piece of road is missing, and the river, which was ten meters away, is now right next to the road. Considering that this is the only road leading to Rtnje, they are trying to repair the damage. The river grew so much, locals say, even to the level of Nišava or South Morava, and in such a state it descended into Sokobanja, where it flooded two settlements. 25 people were evacuated and returned to their homes during the day.

“The water came as a surprise, because there was not a lot of rain in the city itself. The water came from the nearby mountains, Moravica overflowed and caused great damage. We are on the field every day, but this is now an addition to the damages and injuries that happened on Monday. There is significant damage to the road infrastructure“, said Bojan Todosijević from JP Zelenilo Sokobanja.

Competent services remain in place. The condition of the Sokobanja landfill, which cannot be approached, is also worrying. The problem is that if a large amount of water reaches the landfill, the garbage can reach Lake Bovan, from which Aleksinac is supplied with water.

(MONDO/Kurir)