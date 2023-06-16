Home » ARD and ZDF broadcast women’s World Cup tournament
Sports

ARD and ZDF broadcast women’s World Cup tournament

by admin
ARD and ZDF broadcast women’s World Cup tournament

FIFA has reached an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union to broadcast the women’s football world championship. (Oliver Kaelke / DeFodi Images)

The TV stations in Germany and other countries have to pay money to be able to show the football games. Before every football tournament, the television broadcasters make an offer to FIFA. However, the offer for the women’s world championship was too small for FIFA. That’s why FIFA has threatened that the matches will not be televised.

As a result of the agreement with FIFA, the football games at the women’s world championship in Germany can be shown on television. This also applies to Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain. The DFB reacted to the agreement with relief. The DFB is the German Football Association.

The Women’s World Cup begins on July 20. She is in the countries of Australia and New Zealand.

See also  Bonoloto draw for Saturday April 15, 2023

You may also like

Chinese men’s soccer team beat Myanmar 4-0 in...

Gino Mäder wanted to make the world a...

MotoGp Germany, TV schedules – When and where...

South Korea: Jürgen Klinsmann’s false start is finally...

SAUCONY DOLOMITI EXTERME TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

NBA suspends Ja Morant for 25 games

Las Vegas bets heavily on sports

Ja Morant banned for 25 games by NBA...

The stage of the Italian Mountain Running Championship...

Fitness centres: the new Club manager

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy