ARD and ZDF broadcast women’s World Cup tournament

FIFA has reached an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union to broadcast the women’s football world championship. (Oliver Kaelke / DeFodi Images)

The TV stations in Germany and other countries have to pay money to be able to show the football games. Before every football tournament, the television broadcasters make an offer to FIFA. However, the offer for the women’s world championship was too small for FIFA. That’s why FIFA has threatened that the matches will not be televised.

As a result of the agreement with FIFA, the football games at the women’s world championship in Germany can be shown on television. This also applies to Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain. The DFB reacted to the agreement with relief. The DFB is the German Football Association.

The Women’s World Cup begins on July 20. She is in the countries of Australia and New Zealand.