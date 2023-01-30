In the night between Sunday and Monday, an air strike probably carried out by the Israeli air force destroyed a convoy of seven trucks entering Syria from Iraq through the city of Abu Kamal, which during the years of the long Syrian civil war became a branch of Tehran , one of the central hubs of Iranian influence in the country. Abu Kamal is found shortly after the Iraqi border, on the road that leads to Deir Ezzor, an Iranian enclave in Syria divided into zones of influence between the Turks, the Russians, the regime and the Americans.