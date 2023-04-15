by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

The advances of the thirtieth day of Serie A, Cremonese-Empoli and Spezia-Lazio, close with the narrow victory of the Grigiorossi (1-0) and with the much clearer 0-3 of the Capitoline against Spezia. Tomorrow on the pitch…

