Quite Schalke dreams of the rescue miracle again!
Royal Blue shoots Hertha BSC clearly 5: 2 in the relegation cracker, jumps at least overnight to relegation place 16. Schalke was last there on the 9th matchday of this season.
Royal blue dream goals
This Schalke party must see fans
In the first half, Union loan Tim Skarke (26) turns it on!
3 minutes: Skarke flicks the ball from 18 meters to the lower edge of the crossbar and into the goal – a dream goal to make it 1-0.
The first goal for Schalke for the Union loan in the sixth mission.
13 minutes: Drexler sends Skarke to the right. The goalscorer crosses to the second post, where Bülter can head in freely – 2:0.
The dream lives on at Schalke, but the tree is on fire at Hertha!
After five winless games in a row, nothing works in the “final” either. After only 26 minutes, coach Schwarz reacted, took Cigerci down and brought ex-Schalke Serdar (2018 to 2021).
Small damper of the Schalke party: Keeper ferryman has to come out injured, Hertha loan Schwolow (36th) comes for him – and has to reach behind him just before the break.
45.+3 minutes: Jovetic circles the ball from the left into the right corner – 1:2!
But the Hertha hope is short-lived. After the break, substitute Karaman put the ball on for Terodde, who scored to make it 3-1 (48′).
And Schalke stay tuned!
Bülter is through after a counterattack and scores from a long distance against Hertha keeper Christensen (78′).
Richter (84th) brings Hertha back to 2: 4. But in added time, Kaminski (90+2) made it 5-2 with a dream free-kick.
Due to the bankruptcy, the Berliners slip to the last place in the table, the low point of what has been a disastrous season so far. Most recently, the bosses bolstered trainer Schwarz’s back. Will this trust remain after this swatter for the remaining six games?