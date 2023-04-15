04/15/2023 – 01:49 am



Quite Schalke dreams of the rescue miracle again!

Royal Blue shoots Hertha BSC clearly 5: 2 in the relegation cracker, jumps at least overnight to relegation place 16. Schalke was last there on the 9th matchday of this season.

07:14 Royal blue dream goals

This Schalke party must see fans

Source: image

In the first half, Union loan Tim Skarke (26) turns it on!

3 minutes: Skarke flicks the ball from 18 meters to the lower edge of the crossbar and into the goal – a dream goal to make it 1-0.

The first goal for Schalke for the Union loan in the sixth mission.

13 minutes: Drexler sends Skarke to the right. The goalscorer crosses to the second post, where Bülter can head in freely – 2:0.

The dream lives on at Schalke, but the tree is on fire at Hertha!

After five winless games in a row, nothing works in the “final” either. After only 26 minutes, coach Schwarz reacted, took Cigerci down and brought ex-Schalke Serdar (2018 to 2021).

Small damper of the Schalke party: Keeper ferryman has to come out injured, Hertha loan Schwolow (36th) comes for him – and has to reach behind him just before the break.

45.+3 minutes: Jovetic circles the ball from the left into the right corner – 1:2!

But the Hertha hope is short-lived. After the break, substitute Karaman put the ball on for Terodde, who scored to make it 3-1 (48′).

And Schalke stay tuned!

Bülter is through after a counterattack and scores from a long distance against Hertha keeper Christensen (78′).

Richter (84th) brings Hertha back to 2: 4. But in added time, Kaminski (90+2) made it 5-2 with a dream free-kick.

Due to the bankruptcy, the Berliners slip to the last place in the table, the low point of what has been a disastrous season so far. Most recently, the bosses bolstered trainer Schwarz’s back. Will this trust remain after this swatter for the remaining six games?