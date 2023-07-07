Home » In the emergency military stabilization of the wounded Ukrainians from the front of Bakhmut- Corriere TV
In the emergency military stabilization of the wounded Ukrainians from the front of Bakhmut- Corriere TV

In the emergency military stabilization of the wounded Ukrainians from the front of Bakhmut- Corriere TV

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

To the military first aid stabilization of the wounded Ukrainians from the Bakhmut front and the eastern areas towards Soledar: here the wounded are then sent to regional hospitals. The doctor: «Most of the wounded here are hit by shrapnel. We need the weapons, if you send us those we’ll go home. We treat an average of one hundred wounded a day from the front. The big problem is the mines left in the ground by the Russians; over 10,000 wounded arrived here in six months.

July 7, 2023 – Updated July 7, 2023, 10:55 am

