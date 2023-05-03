Home » In the Ferragnez 2 no filter on the tumor: cameras also turned on by the oncologist
World

In the Ferragnez 2 no filter on the tumor: cameras also turned on by the oncologist

by admin
In the Ferragnez 2 no filter on the tumor: cameras also turned on by the oncologist



In the same hours in which Fedez announces another operation, the trailer Of The Ferragnez 2 (on Prime Video from May 18), the series with the rapper and Chiara Ferragni on the American platform. Used to sharing everything on their profiles, it wasn’t that difficult for Fedez and Chiara Ferragni to get naked in front of the cameras, or at least they didn’t set limits. Not even in front of the rapper’s illness.

The first official images, in fact, confirm that the little red light hasn’t gone out even in delicate and very intimate circumstances, such as the rapper’s discovery that he has a pancreatic cancer. In the trailer we see Fedez desperate in the oncologist’s office, probably as soon as he received the terrible diagnosis, then in the hospital with Chiara during his hospitalization.

The artist was operated on and hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan. In one scene the digital entrepreneur cries and he encourages her: “It’s you who must be strong – she whispers to her on her bed, while they are embracing -. You must not cry”. The cameras reach the entrance to the operating room, with Fedez on the stretcher, ready for surgery, and Chiara Ferragni kissing him.



See also  Russian official: Ukrainian military plane hits Russian oil facility, 2 injured

You may also like

Daily horoscope for May 3, 2023 | Magazine...

The demining force is too busy Ukrainian farmers...

Messi-Psg, in the summer it’s goodbye: in his...

Željezničar and Igman played 1:1 at Grbavica |...

The AI ​​pioneer leaves Google to warn of...

Ortigia chasing the feat, in Brescia challenges the...

Hollywood, the strike of authors and screenwriters. Historic...

Weather forecast May 3, 2023 | Info

Is America threatened with bankruptcy? | Info

Biden sends soldiers to the border with Mexico...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy