In the Ferragnez 2 no filter on the tumor: cameras also turned on by the oncologist

In the same hours in which Fedez announces another operation, the trailer Of The Ferragnez 2 (on Prime Video from May 18), the series with the rapper and Chiara Ferragni on the American platform. Used to sharing everything on their profiles, it wasn’t that difficult for Fedez and Chiara Ferragni to get naked in front of the cameras, or at least they didn’t set limits. Not even in front of the rapper’s illness.

The first official images, in fact, confirm that the little red light hasn’t gone out even in delicate and very intimate circumstances, such as the rapper’s discovery that he has a pancreatic cancer. In the trailer we see Fedez desperate in the oncologist’s office, probably as soon as he received the terrible diagnosis, then in the hospital with Chiara during his hospitalization.

The artist was operated on and hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan. In one scene the digital entrepreneur cries and he encourages her: “It’s you who must be strong – she whispers to her on her bed, while they are embracing -. You must not cry”. The cameras reach the entrance to the operating room, with Fedez on the stretcher, ready for surgery, and Chiara Ferragni kissing him.







