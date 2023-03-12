Home World In the first aid point in Bakhmut, where the lives of the injured are saved – Corriere TV




At the first aid station on the Bakhmut front: a wounded man arrives who will then be taken to hospital. This is the northern sector of the Bakhmut region, 8 km from the front line. The doctor who takes care of saving the lives of the wounded says that they are transported here on crawlers. Here is the ambulance assembly point.

After first aid, the injured person is taken to the “stabilization point”, about 20 km away, where there is first aid before being taken to hospitals in the area. There are hundreds of deaths every day during this time. Since the beginning of the war they have arrived over a thousand seriously injured. One of the ambulance workers explains that here they load the wounded and take them to the emergency room in about 30 minutes.

A 24-year-old physiotherapist, who has been here since the beginning of the war, says that a week ago there were very many wounded, who had to be stabilized. She is still studying. She says she is not afraid. The physiotherapist says that here we need wound bandages to stop bleeding and material for lung wounds, tampons and anti-hemorrhagics because there are many wounded who risk bleeding to death. (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Bakhmut)

March 12, 2023 – Updated March 12, 2023, 7:20 pm

