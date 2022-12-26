Original title: In the past 10 years, the total transfer profit and loss list of European giants: Manchester United lost 1 billion
CCTV news: This season’s transfer winter window is about to open. The media has calculated the total transfer profit and loss list of European giants since 2011. Among them, Benfica topped the list with a profit of 530 million, while Manchester United ranked at the bottom with a loss of 1 billion.
Since 2011, the transfer profit and loss list of European giants (unit: euro):
1. Benfica +531.3 million
2. Porto +367.7 million
3. Ajax +300.8 million
4. Dortmund +70.7 million
5. Atlético de Madrid – 37.7 million
6. Real Madrid – 182.7 million
7. Tottenham – 254.8 million
8. Inter Milan – 263.9 million
9. Bayern Munich – 369.7 million
10. Liverpool – 387.2 million
11. AC Milan – 397.2 million
12. Chelsea – 444.5 million
13. Juventus – 510.1 million
14. Barcelona – 550.4 million
15. Arsenal – 564.9 million
16. Paris Saint-Germain – 917.7 million
17. Manchester City – 998.1 million
18. Manchester United – 1,000.2 million