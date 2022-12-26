Original title: In the past 10 years, the total transfer profit and loss list of European giants: Manchester United lost 1 billion

CCTV news: This season’s transfer winter window is about to open. The media has calculated the total transfer profit and loss list of European giants since 2011. Among them, Benfica topped the list with a profit of 530 million, while Manchester United ranked at the bottom with a loss of 1 billion.

Since 2011, the transfer profit and loss list of European giants (unit: euro):

1. Benfica +531.3 million

2. Porto +367.7 million

3. Ajax +300.8 million

4. Dortmund +70.7 million

5. Atlético de Madrid – 37.7 million

6. Real Madrid – 182.7 million

7. Tottenham – 254.8 million

8. Inter Milan – 263.9 million

9. Bayern Munich – 369.7 million

10. Liverpool – 387.2 million

11. AC Milan – 397.2 million

12. Chelsea – 444.5 million

13. Juventus – 510.1 million

14. Barcelona – 550.4 million

15. Arsenal – 564.9 million

16. Paris Saint-Germain – 917.7 million

17. Manchester City – 998.1 million

18. Manchester United – 1,000.2 million