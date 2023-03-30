Home World in the previous ones they had the advantage, but they haven’t won at the Tardini since 1964
in the previous ones they had the advantage, but they haven’t won at the Tardini since 1964

in the previous ones they had the advantage, but they haven’t won at the Tardini since 1964

Parma and Palermo will face each other for the 53rd time in their history. The overall balance of victories is in favor of the rosanero, but taking into consideration only away games the situation changes. 52 previous…

