April 11, 2017 will always be remembered by Borussia Dortmund – unfortunately for sad reasons. Three bombs exploded next to the BVB team bus that day as the team made their way to the Champions League quarter-finals against AS Monaco.

It was a terrible event for the players and officials at Borussia Dortmund. Exactly six years after the fact, a documentary by the pay-TV broadcaster Sky is now being released, revealing new details. In addition, the former BVB pros look back on this unforgettable day emotionally and still in shock.

Borussia Dortmund: Ex-Stars look back on attack

On the way to the stadium from Hotel L’Arrivée, three bombs exploded next to the BVB bus in Dortmund’s Höchsten district. Metal bolts smashed the windows, the Borussia Dortmund professionals are in shock. Marc Barta seriously injured his arm. The whole city was in fear. The April 11, 2017 attack on the Black and Yellow team bus is still an issue six years later.

Pay TV broadcaster “Sky” shows the background of the terrible act in a 90-minute documentary “The Attack – Attack on BVB”. The documentary will be available on Sky on April 10th. DER WESTEN has seen the film exclusively in advance.

Everyone still has the pictures in their heads: BVB stars who are shocked on the street. Fans in the stadium afraid and worried. “I was really scared and thought it was an assassination. I can reproduce exactly this smell and connect this smell with this day. I really thought people were about to come in and shoot us. I had this fear in me,” says Nuri Sahin, who is now the head coach of the Turkish first division club Antalyaspor.

Bartra: “Just thinking about my daughter”

As already described, Marc Batra was hit the hardest back then. The Spaniard injured his arm badly in the attack and also looks back emotionally. “When the physical therapists were there, they hit me in the face and said, ‘Don’t go to sleep! Stay strong!’ At that moment I was only thinking of my daughter,” said the former Borussia Dortmund professional.

April 11, 2017 will never be forgotten at Borussia Dortmund. Photo: imago

In the documentation, BVB fan Rudolf Scheuchl also has his say, who pointed out to the Black and Yellows’ chief legal officer at the time that “put options” were bought in Frankfurt if BVB shares crashed. That was unusual. The police then followed up the tip and found that the share buyer had been at the Hotel L’Arrivée. This later led to his arrest.

In addition to Nuri Sahin and Marc Batra, former BVB professionals Roman Weidenfeller, Julian Weigl and Sokratis, among others, look back on the dramatic hours and report on the traumatic moments of the attack – and the hours afterwards. This also raises the question of why the controversial replay, which was scheduled for the next day, actually took place: did the team want it and were they ready for it? Was it commercial interests? Or a supposed fight against terror that you didn’t want to bow to? There is more about this on April 10th on “Sky”.