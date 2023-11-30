Home » In the territory of Kraljevac, more than 400 households are without electricity | Info
In the territory of Kraljevac, more than 400 households are without electricity.

Source: RINA.RS

On the slopes of the mountains Čemerno and Radočelo, in the territory of Kraljevac, more than 400 households are without electricity.

Under the weight of the snow, the old landslides in the Studenička area were also activated. “Elektrodistribucija” says that teams are on the ground, but that the ground is very inaccessible, there is still heavy snow, and they expect to establish the power grid in the coming days.

The faults were repaired on the transmission lines, but not on the low-voltage network“, they say in “EPS”. Heavy rainfall during yesterday’s day and night also triggered landslides. On the road to Mlanča, about two kilometers from the Studenica monastery, landslides are constantly falling on the road, so that the regional roads from Studenica are interrupted. to Ivanjica, via Mlanča, as well as the road to Rudno.

