In Türkiye, 5 dead in an explosion at a missile factory

Five people died today following an explosion in a factory of the Machinery and chemical industry corporation (MKE) of rockets and ammunition of the Turkish Ministry of Defense and Interior in the Elmadag district of Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry said , as Hurriyet reports. “An explosion took place in a factory owned by MKE which produces rockets and ammunition, in the province of Ankara. Five of our workers were killed. An investigation is underway,” reads a statement from the ministry.

Chemical reaction the cause

It would have been a ”chemical reaction” that caused the explosion. This was stated by the governor of Ankara Vasip Shahin. “Around 8 and 45 (Turkish time, 7 and 45 in Italy, ed), an explosion occurred following a chemical reaction. Unfortunately, five of our workers died.

Speaking to reporters, Sahin explained that “prosecutors are currently investigating. Both autopsies and other technical tests take place under their supervision. We will share them with you as soon as we have clearer information.” Meanwhile, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement that a fire broke out after the explosion.