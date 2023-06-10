Nasser al-Khelaïfi (PSG) denies any involvement in the takeover of Manchester United

Present in Istanbul as boss of the European Club Association (ECA), Nasser al-Khelaïfi was invited to answer questions about his possible role in the takeover of Manchester United this Saturday. The day before, media like of the BBC or The Athletic assured that the president of PSG took an active part in the negotiations to help Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad al Thani to win the bet. What Al-Khelaïfi denied during a press briefing a few hours before the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City.
Asked to give an opinion
“You make me laugh to be honest, he replied. Of course, I am Qatari. I am often questioned by different European clubs, about investments, etc. I was for example in Miami for the F1 GP (may’s beginning). Someone there came to see me, I don’t know who it was, to give him some advice. He asked me: is it better to buy two English clubs? One small and one big (Everton et Tottenham) ? I don’t know who this gentleman is, but he asked my opinion and I gave it to him. I don’t work for anyone. I just want the best for football. Of course I would give my opinion if asked, I would for anyone, not just Manchester United. »
According to a source familiar with the matter, Al-Khelaïfi was indeed asked by Jassim Bin Hamad al Thani, but only to give an opinion. The Manchester United takeover candidate is in competition with English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. According to this same source, the Glazers, current owners of MU, contacted the boss of PSG a month ago. They wanted him to encourage his compatriot to increase his buyout offer, an intermediary role he did not want to take on. The amount of the Qatari offer has since increased to nearly 5.8 billion euros.
“PSG is my club, it’s in my heart”
“PSG is my club, it’s in my heart, there’s nothing else (with Manchester United), insisted “NAK”. As president of the ECA, I would love to have better competitions and therefore better clubs. In France, if someone came to me to ask me about questions like these, I would also answer, expressing my point of view on such and such a thing. I want what is best for France, for all the Championships and all European competitions. »
He wouldn’t object to seeing a Qatari take the helm at Man U, however. “I accept investments wherever they come from, as long as the rules are respected”, he confided. Before concluding : “I gave my opinion and then apparently I’m the one handling the deal, it’s a joke. » Which didn’t make him laugh.