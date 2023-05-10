Home » In Tuzla, two men were arrested, speed was found Info
In Tuzla, two men were arrested, speed was found Info

In Tuzla, two men were arrested, speed was found Info

Men whose initials are HP (26) and EB (29), both from Tuzla, were arrested after a kilogram of speed was found in their possession, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton announced.

The drugs were found during the search of the house and ancillary facilities used by HP, as well as the persons found in the house.

In addition to the drugs, a digital scale for accurate measurement, four mobile phones and other items that can be used as evidence in the later proceedings were also confiscated.

Those arrested are charged with the criminal offense of illegal production and distribution of narcotic drugs.

After criminal investigation, they were handed over to the Tuzla Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office for further processing.

The search was carried out by order of the Municipal Court in Tuzla.

(Srna)

