ASICS MALCESINE BALDO TRAIL 2023

This morning in Malcesine, a few meters from the shores of the lake, the race that closed the long weekend of the Asics Malcesine Baldo Trail started. The “Short” test had a distance of 16 kilometers with 1185 m d+. The athletes climbed up to a maximum altitude of 700 meters and passed near the central station of the Monte Baldo cable car before plunging headlong towards the arrival in Malcesine.

In the men’s race it was Patrick Bazzoli who immediately took the lead. The long snake of the pursuers was led by Denny Ghidotti, Roberto Antonelli and Marco Vecchi. The rhythm was immediately very high with Patrick Bazzoli who wanted at all costs not to lose the lead. Behind him Denny Ghidotti and Roberto Antonelli tried in every way to fill the gap on the fugitive. After the refreshment near the intermediate station of the Monte Bado cable car, Ghidotti had closed the gap and the race was decided on the final descent towards Malcesine.

In the women’s event Andrea Schweigkofler made it clear right away what her intentions were by taking the lead of the race, behind her Tina Fischl, Elisa Brocard and Elisa Adorini.

Returning to the men’s event, Patrick Bazzoli crosses the finish line with a time of 1h30’41”, Ghidotti in the final descent fails to keep pace with the winner and accusing a delay of 1’36” confirms the second position. Roberto Antonelli is third with a time of 1h32’59”. In fourth and fifth position are Marco Vecchi and Marco Donina.

In the pink race Andrea Schweigkofler arrives in Malcesine stopping the clock with a time of 1h46’44”, behind her in second position was the German Tina Fischl. The blue cross-country skier Elisa Brocard, ambassador of the ASICS FrontRunner team climbed to the third step of the podium with a time of 1h54’51”. Elisa Adorini and Sara Taiocchi are respectively fourth and fifth.

The second edition of the Asics Malcesine Baldo Trail is in the archives, four spectacular races that brought over 700 runners to get to know the most beautiful corners of Monte Baldo and Upper Garda.

With bowls still, it’s time to take stock for Claudio Arduini, coordinator of the event: «We are very happy. The numbers of participants are growing, but what made us most pleased are the positive comments from the athletes who have crossed the finish line. Now we have to start thinking about the next edition, the pasta party and happy hour have added festive notes to the competition and we already have some surprises in the pipeline for next year. I owe a special thanks to the municipalities of Malcesine, Brentonico and Avio; not forgetting all the associations that have helped us in these three days».

The long weekend in Malcesine had opened with the Vertical race won by Sergio Bonaldi with a time of 39’43” and Anna Sbalchiero in the women’s field.

While on Saturday morning in the 50 kilometers Georg Piazza and Chiara Boggio won. Also on Saturday in the shortest race of 24 kilometres, victory went to Lorenzo Beltrami and Veronica Maran.

The appointment is already set for 3-4-5 May 2024.

