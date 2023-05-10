Home » Prosecutor’s Office charges a former director of Fonade, for possible detriment to work in Huila
News

Prosecutor’s Office charges a former director of Fonade, for possible detriment to work in Huila

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office charges a former director of Fonade, for possible detriment to work in Huila

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of charges against the then Technical Assistant Manager of the Financial Fund for Development Projects, Juan Carlos Parada Jaiquel, for possible detriment to public assets in a work contract.

The former Fonade official, today ENTerritorio, would have signed a contract for $860,556,079 for the “construction, post-construction, structuring, and institutional strengthening for the improvement of the rural regional aqueduct of the municipality of Tello, Huila,” with designs that at apparently did not guarantee the viability of the project.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Parada Jaiquel would have violated the planning principle of state contracting by signing the contract committing entity resources to a project that was not in viable conditions, despite having had previous designs and technical studies. The situation was due to deficiencies in the studies and designs that required adjustments to achieve the execution of the project, something that was not achieved and that caused the early termination of the contract.

It may interest you: Member of Colombia Humana, the new president of Coljuegos

“The then assistant technical manager signed the contract committing the entity’s resources to a project that was not in viable conditions and, consequently, had to be terminated in advance and the legal business was settled due to the technical impossibility of executing the work contracted,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

The conduct of the former technical assistant manager has been provisionally classified as very serious by way of very serious fault by the Attorney General’s Office, who warns that those who “participate in a selection process must ensure that the technical, administrative, budgetary and any other order parameters that guarantee a successful execution are ready before starting the contract process”.

See also  Stadel in the Freistadt district in full fire - eleven fire brigades in action

The Attorney General’s Office will investigate the case to determine the responsibility of the former official in this possible detriment of public property.

You may also like

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Better than Boeing: Airbus with strong delivery figures

TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts...

GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva...

In Europe no destination is more excellent than...

Disastrous accident involving 4 vehicles! There are dead...

The project to reduce vacations for congressmen is...

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Energy prices, food: government decides package against inflation

Some roads will be closed to traffic due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy