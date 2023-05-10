Prosecutor’s Office charges a former director of Fonade, for possible detriment to work in Huila

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of charges against the then Technical Assistant Manager of the Financial Fund for Development Projects, Juan Carlos Parada Jaiquel, for possible detriment to public assets in a work contract.

The former Fonade official, today ENTerritorio, would have signed a contract for $860,556,079 for the “construction, post-construction, structuring, and institutional strengthening for the improvement of the rural regional aqueduct of the municipality of Tello, Huila,” with designs that at apparently did not guarantee the viability of the project.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Parada Jaiquel would have violated the planning principle of state contracting by signing the contract committing entity resources to a project that was not in viable conditions, despite having had previous designs and technical studies. The situation was due to deficiencies in the studies and designs that required adjustments to achieve the execution of the project, something that was not achieved and that caused the early termination of the contract.

“The then assistant technical manager signed the contract committing the entity’s resources to a project that was not in viable conditions and, consequently, had to be terminated in advance and the legal business was settled due to the technical impossibility of executing the work contracted,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

The conduct of the former technical assistant manager has been provisionally classified as very serious by way of very serious fault by the Attorney General’s Office, who warns that those who “participate in a selection process must ensure that the technical, administrative, budgetary and any other order parameters that guarantee a successful execution are ready before starting the contract process”.

The Attorney General’s Office will investigate the case to determine the responsibility of the former official in this possible detriment of public property.