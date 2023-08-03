Home » in Veronello before the Italian Cup
in Veronello before the Italian Cup

in Veronello before the Italian Cup

by livesicilia.it – ​​22 seconds ago

1′ OF READING Palermo will not return to the Sicilian capital at the end of the training camp in Trentino Alto Adige, scheduled for Friday 4 August with the last friendly test of this summer preparation against Trento. The team will continue training from Monday 7 August at the Veronello Resort sports center in Calmasino (VR)…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo does not return to the city: in Veronello before the Coppa Italia it appeared 22 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

