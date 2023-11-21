Inauguration of Vijosa Laboratories Megaplant: A Game-Changer for Healthcare in El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele inaugurated the Vijosa Laboratories megaplant, a facility with the capacity to produce over 8 million units of products every 24 hours. The megaplant represents a private investment of more than $100 million and is expected to improve access and coverage of medicines for Salvadorans.

During the inauguration, President Bukele expressed gratitude to the president of the company, Víctor Saca, for trusting the country and the government. The plant is set to become the largest laboratory in Central America and the third largest in Latin America.

Vijosa Laboratories is also taking a sustainable approach with the megaplant, being the first of its kind in the region to operate with renewable energy. The facility is equipped with 5,300 solar panels that generate 2,800 megawatts of electricity per year.

This investment is a significant step towards strengthening the pharmaceutical industry in El Salvador and is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare sector.

