Home » Inauguration of Vijosa Laboratories Megaplant: A Game-Changer for Healthcare in El Salvador
World

Inauguration of Vijosa Laboratories Megaplant: A Game-Changer for Healthcare in El Salvador

by admin
Inauguration of Vijosa Laboratories Megaplant: A Game-Changer for Healthcare in El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele inaugurated the Vijosa Laboratories megaplant, a facility with the capacity to produce over 8 million units of products every 24 hours. The megaplant represents a private investment of more than $100 million and is expected to improve access and coverage of medicines for Salvadorans.

During the inauguration, President Bukele expressed gratitude to the president of the company, Víctor Saca, for trusting the country and the government. The plant is set to become the largest laboratory in Central America and the third largest in Latin America.

Vijosa Laboratories is also taking a sustainable approach with the megaplant, being the first of its kind in the region to operate with renewable energy. The facility is equipped with 5,300 solar panels that generate 2,800 megawatts of electricity per year.

This investment is a significant step towards strengthening the pharmaceutical industry in El Salvador and is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare sector.

See also  MERCEDES-BENZ / VHH trusts and offers the performance of the eCitaro and eCitaro G - Mobility

You may also like

Genoa-Udinese | Sabelli: “Physically they are the strongest...

Video summary of the Israel – Hamas war:...

Boca Juniors’ 1×1 in the draw against River...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

two deaths, very serious mother and daughter

Zelensky: «Thanks to Meloni for the support, but...

Spectacular goal from Cristian Carbajal for Sport Boys...

‘False allegation’, says PF about influencer’s report

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy