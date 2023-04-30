Increases in paychecks and benefits for children in the May Day decree

by gds.it – ​​38 minutes ago

From 5.4 billion for the debut of the Inclusion allowance, which with the farewell to Citizenship Income will arrive from 2024, to the cut in the tax wedge which rises by another four points for the period from July to November of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Increases in payroll and benefits for children in the May Day decree appeared 38 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.