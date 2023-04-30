Home » Pupo will not go to the Russian San Remo, he will skip the trip to Moscow. But the motivation doesn’t stand
Pupo will not go to the Russian San Remo, he will skip the trip to Moscow. But the motivation doesn't stand

Pupo will not go to the Russian San Remo, he will skip the trip to Moscow. But the motivation doesn’t stand

Pupo no longer goes to Moscow, skips participation in the “Russian Sanremo Festival”

Skip the trip by Abundant in Moscow. After the tsunami of controversy over the singer’s participation in the “Russian San Remo Festival“, Dagospy reveals that the artist has canceled his plans.

“The unpredictable happened about my participation in the ‘Road to Yalta’ festival. By virtue of reflections and absorbed in my thoughts on the journey I am making to Belgium, I have decided not to leave for Moscow. The reason? Certainly not for the controversies and for everything that has happened in recent days but for a fact that I will explain to you later. I am very clear with everyone…”, Enzo Ghinazzi explains to Dagospia.

It seems strange, however, that the artist decided to cancel his participation in the event only after ending up at the center of the storm… But, as he said all the same Abundanthe will reveal to us what really happened.

