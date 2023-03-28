Home World Indaiatuba Symphony Orchestra presents Fantastic Music concert – MONDO MODA
Indaiatuba Symphony Orchestra presents Fantastic Music concert – MONDO MODA

A Indaiatuba Symphony Orchestra (OSI) presents the Música Fantástica concert on Saturday, April 1st, at 8 pm in the Acrísio de Camargo room, at Ciaei – Indaiatuba (SP). With the participation of the violinist Adonhiram Reis, the works chosen are “Dança Macabre” by the Frenchman Saint-Saens and “Sherazade”, by the Russian Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakovdo.
Maestro Paulo de Paula conducts and conducts and admission is free. It is recommended to arrive half an hour earlier, as seats are made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also known as Dance of Death, “Dança Macabra” is inspired by a poem by writer Henri Cazalis, which tells the story of the character Death, who, on October 31 (Halloween), has the power to give life to the dead and make them dance until dawn.
The story begins with the clock striking midnight, which is represented in the work by the harp – repeating the same note twelve times. Death tunes his violin and organizes a dance between nobles and beggars, symbolizing that, regardless of social status, everyone will have the same end.
Then comes the second movement, on the xylophone, evoking the troupe of skeletons and ghosts to dance. The party gets more and more lively until, with the rooster crowing, everyone disperses and disappears.
The work ends with the farewell of the dark figure through a sad melody. It is noteworthy that Saint-Saens was one of the most important French composers of his time, being famous for his enigmatic works.

Scheherazade (Symphonic Suite), by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, describes Sultan Shahriar who, after the wedding night, kills his wives, however, Scheherazade manages to stay alive, as he tells a succession of stories, for the period of one thousand and one nights.
Taken by curiosity, the monarch postpones his execution day after day and in the end ends up abandoning this bloodthirsty resolution forever. The play is divided into four main movements: the sea and Sinbad’s ship, the story of Prince Kalender, the young prince and the young princess, and the feast in Badga.

Service
Fantastic Music Concert – Indaiatuba Symphony Orchestra
Data: 01/04
Time: 20h
Location: Acrísio de Camargo Room – CIAEI (Integrated Education Support Center of Indaiatuba) – Av. Eng. Fábio Roberto Barnabé, 3665 – Jardim Regina, Indaiatuba (SP)

