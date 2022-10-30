Home World India, a bridge collapses with hundreds of people: at least 60 dead
World

India, a bridge collapses with hundreds of people: at least 60 dead

India, a bridge collapses with hundreds of people: at least 60 dead

A bridge collapsed in the Indian state of Gujarat, in the west of the country, causing hundreds of people to fall into a river. According to local authorities, there are currently at least sixty victims. In the images, disseminated on social networks, you can see the moment of the collapse of the structure, with people falling into the water and dozens trying to save themselves by clinging to the bridge.

