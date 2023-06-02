Home » India, at least 50 dead and 300 injured in a train collision
India, at least 50 dead and 300 injured in a train collision

At least 50 people have been killed and 300 injured in India after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Balasore district of western Orissa state. The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, derailed after the collision and fell onto the opposite track, according to media reports.

The prime minister Narendra Modi he wrote on Twitter that rescue operations have been activated and those affected are receiving “all possible assistance”.

The Chief Secretary of Orissa, Pradeep Jena, he said that “nearly 50 ambulances were mobilised, but due to the high number of injured, many buses were also used to transfer them to the hospital”. There would be over 170 people hospitalized, another 200 would be trapped between the plates.

Archana Joshidirector of Ferrovie del Sud-Est, said a Reuters that he cannot “comment on details at this time, nor reveal casualty figures. I was in Delhi and rushed to the place.” The Secretary of West Bengal Two-vedi Krishna Day he defined the collision a “serious accident”.

(reuters)

