India, the floor of a Hindu temple collapses: at least 35 dead. Images of the rescue operations

India, the floor of a Hindu temple collapses: at least 35 dead. Images of the rescue operations

At least 35 people I am death after falling down a well when a floor collapsed at a Hindu temple in Indore, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Fourteen people were rescued, while one is still missing. Police said the victims were standing on a concrete slab above the shaft when it collapsed under their weight. Rescue operations for the other faithful are still underway on the spot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “extremely saddened by the incident”, which occurred on Thursday 30 March during a prayer ceremony organized at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

