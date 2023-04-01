The toll from the collapse of the floor of a temple in the Indian city of Indore, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, is twelve faithful dead and others injured. This was reported by the broadcaster Ndtv. More than 30 people have fallen into an ancient well. Many of the injured were taken to hospital. The incident occurred during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. At the time of the collapse, the temple was crowded with worshipers.