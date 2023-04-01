“What feeling predominates after this match?
I’m very happy with what the players did on the pitch both defensively and offensively. We did very good things over the duration of the match, even if in the first half, we did not have the same ball holding as in the second half. We could have been even more dangerous.
In view of the chances missed by your team, do you have any regrets?
Yes because we don’t score goals. But it’s already good to get opportunities on the outside. We have the opportunity to score, it’s important. When you don’t have chances, you can’t win matches.
“I think the penalty is severe”
Does this match validate your defensive progress?
Of course, compared to the Clermont game (2-1), where we had conceded far too many situations. Benjamin (The count) had made the stops. Today they had the ball but didn’t put us in big trouble, even if at times they force you to defend lower. We defended well collectively. We were very disciplined, that’s good. I also find that the penalty is severe. Because he (Mamadou Sakho) against the ball. I believed when it touched a lower limb and it came on the bottom, there was no penalty. In addition, the ball does not go towards the goal. When you tackle, you can’t have your arms back.
You were expecting a test against a big team. Does this result bode well for the end of the season?
Of course we would have preferred to win but it’s not easy to come and win here either. Football is an eternal restart, you have to question yourself all the time. »