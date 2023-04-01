Does this match validate your defensive progress?

Of course, compared to the Clermont game (2-1), where we had conceded far too many situations. Benjamin (The count) had made the stops. Today they had the ball but didn’t put us in big trouble, even if at times they force you to defend lower. We defended well collectively. We were very disciplined, that’s good. I also find that the penalty is severe. Because he (Mamadou Sakho) against the ball. I believed when it touched a lower limb and it came on the bottom, there was no penalty. In addition, the ball does not go towards the goal. When you tackle, you can’t have your arms back.