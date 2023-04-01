Faced with the emergency caused by the cessation of operations of the airlines Viva Air and Ultra, the President ordered that all FAC planes, including the presidential plane, from now on be ready for the transport of affected users.

This was announced by President Gustavo Petro, through his Twitter account, in which he also stated that all his trips are suspended to respond to the situation.

It is worth noting that the first flight of the presidential plane in the midst of this contingency will be to the island of San Andrés.

Upon the President’s announcement, in response to the emergency, the Superintendence of Transportation stated that “it will strengthen its presence in the country’s airports to serve passengers who are affected by the suspension of operations announced by the airline Ultra Air, generating articulation channels with the companies that cover the routes where the aforementioned airline operated”.

In the same context, the Superintendency of the sector requested the Superintendency of Companies to initiate the insolvency process of the airline Ultra Air, in accordance with the provisions of Law 1116 of 2006.

Finally, SuperTransporte indicated that Ultra Air is obliged to respond with a contingency plan, without exception, and mentions the actions required of the airline.

• Reimbursement of the value of the ticket to passengers who request it.

• Relocation of passengers on flights of other airlines on the routes operated by Ultra Air.

• Hiring charter flights with other airlines and non-scheduled operators.

• Hiring of ground transportation in case of not having regular or non-scheduled flights.

• Likewise, they are required to have a special plan for passengers from San Andrés and Providencia and maintain communication channels with users to meet their requirements.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

