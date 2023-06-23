Indiana Jones will be an Xbox exclusive and will be coming to Game Pass at launch

Yesterday the first day of the court hearing for the FTC vs Microsoft case was held, during which the Redmond house will try to demonstrate that the arguments that led the American body to block the acquisition of Bethesda are wrong. And, as expected, interesting information is already emerging.

The most interesting of these is the statement from Bethesda’s head of marketing Pete Hineswhich we awaited Indiana Jones by MachineGames will be an Xbox console exclusive (therefore also coming to PC), and what this is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launcha prospect that Bethesda considers extremely positive especially towards Disney, given that it will guarantee the game a huge diffusion right from the start.

The FTC, for its part, explained that the initial contract between Bethesda and Disney provided for multiple platforms, and that after the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft it was modified to provide for Xbox exclusivity. A figure that the US body is using to promote its thesis that, after the Activision acquisition, Microsoft could do the same with their titles.

The game has not been heard from since its announcement in 2021: let’s hope it will be revealed soon!

