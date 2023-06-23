The Croat helped the totally exhausted Slovenian. A great gesture ended in a cruel disqualification

Chořov (from our reporter) – The hot weather took its toll, the Slovenian runner Vid Botolin completely ran out of strength on the five-kilometer course. He barely moved his legs, falling to the ground. When he saw his plight, Croatian Dino Bošnjak, who was at the end of the starting field throughout the race, did not hesitate and ran to help his opponent.

He picked him up and supported him, and together they reached the finish line, where the medics were waiting for Botolin, and the exhausted athlete was then taken off the track in a wheelchair.

But while Bošnjak got two points for 15th place and the Croats were no longer about promotion or relegation, Botolin was disqualified for illegal assistance of an opponent. Exactly in the spirit of the athletic rules, but it was particularly cruel for the Slovenians. In the final classification, they were only half a point short of third place.

So, if Botolin could calmly reach the finish line after four and get a point for 16th place, Slovenia would jump over Lithuania and could celebrate promotion to the highest category.

