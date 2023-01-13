Home Sports Western Super Cup – Special Lions 2 points! Barcelona penalty 6-4 Betis enters the final against Real Madrid- Shangbao Indonesia
January 13, 2023

Barcelona advance to the final of the Spanish Super Cup

[Netease Sports News on the 13th]The 2022 Spanish Super Cup ushered in the second semi-final.

Barcelona beat Real Betis 6-4 on penalties at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh and will face Real Madrid in the final.

In 120 minutes, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw.

Lewandowski and Fati helped Barcelona lead twice, Fekir and Moron equalized for Betis twice, and Guardado was sent off at the last moment. In the penalty shootout, Barcelona made all four free throws, and Ter Stegen saved two penalties from Juanmi and William Carvalho.

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): 1-Bravo/24-Rubal (79’24-Sabali), 16-Pezella, 19-Luis Felipe, 33- Miranda/5-Guido Rodriguez (86’18-Guardado), 10-Canales (46’14-William Carvalho)/11-Luis Enrique, 8 -Fekir (91’21-Moron), 28-Rodri (79’7-Juanmi)/9-Iglesias (67’12-William Hesse).

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen/20-Sergi Roberto (79’15-Christensen), 4-Araujo, 23-Conde, 18- Alba (79’17-Marcos Alonso)/30-Garvey (96’1-Casey), 21-De Jong (63’5-Busquets), 8-Pedry/22-La Finia (86’10-Fati), 9- Lewandowski, 7- Dembele (63’11- Ferran Torres).

