China News Service, Taiyuan, January 12th (Reporter Hu Jian) ​​On January 12th, the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival announced the screening list, from China, France, Italy, Portugal, Colombia, Slovenia, Poland, Chile, Azerbaijan, Films from Tunisia, Nepal, Singapore and other countries and regions will be screened in Pingyao.

“Gentle Shell” directed by Wang Mu will have its world premiere at the Pingyao International Film Festival as the opening film; the short film “Heart of the Broken Sun” directed by Bi Gan will be screened as a special screening of “Pingyao Night Films”. Among the shortlisted works of this film festival, 18 films are directorial debuts, and the first works of many directors are about to shine in Pingyao.

The films shortlisted in the “Hidden Dragon” section of the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival are all amazing works by new directors with potential. Among the shortlisted films in this unit, 7 will have their world premieres in Pingyao, with a global premiere rate of 77.8%.

In addition to “Gentle Shell”, which also serves as the opening film of the Pingyao International Film Festival, shortlisted films also include “Jiang Mier”, produced by Tian Zhuangzhuang and directed by Pan Chaofeng. The film tells the story of a boy in a Tibetan pastoral area who dreams of buying a pony; “Outdated Festivals” directed by Zeng Qinghong, the Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actress winner Mao Shunyun and the famous actor Tse Kwan-ho starred together for the first time. It tells the story of a winter solstice dinner that changes the relationship between everyone in the family.

Director Chen Xingchi focused his camera on the picturesque scenery of Shangri-La, and showed the herdsmen’s one-year grazing life in “The Shepherd by the Cliff”, which is also the only documentary among the shortlisted films in the “Hidden Dragon” unit of this year ; Singaporean director Yao Ziwei’s work “Isle of Man Day and Night” describes the confusion, attempts and search for the future of young girls studying in New York; Long-lasting, and vulnerable to reality; Produced by Cheng Qingsong and directed by Li Jue, “Yoko’s Confusion” shows the epitome of an oriental family and the confusion of three generations of women.

Two works by local directors from Shanxi have also entered the “Hidden Dragon” unit this time. Among them, “Night Falls” directed by Kan Haodong takes the protagonist’s return to his hometown to attend the funeral of his grandfather as an opportunity to explore the plight of contemporary people in their 30s. crisis; director Niu Niu’s unique perspective of “Army” shows the plight of marginalized people eliminated by society, trying to arouse more social attention.

In the “Crouching Tiger” unit, which focuses on new international directors, many shortlisted films have been recognized in major film festivals around the world. “Foreign Country” in the main competition unit of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. “Convenience Store” was shortlisted for the Panorama Section of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and the 24th Taipei Film Festival. “The Cow Singing the Song of the Future”, the main competition unit of the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival, the shortlisted film “The Runner”, etc.

In addition, “The Next So-hee” starring Bae Doo-na and Kim Shi-eun tells the truth behind the death of a young girl; Italian film “Po Delta” shows a confrontation between poachers and fishermen; “Under the Fig Tree” In , a Tunisian orchard becomes an emotional theater; the Portuguese film India follows a grieving middle-aged woman wandering around Lisbon with a guide after her wife cheats on her. “Moya and Vesna” is a story about an immigrant family in Melbourne, and Columbia’s film “Man” explores how the vulnerable side of male character can withstand pressure and challenges in a patriarchal society where machismo is prevalent.

Among the shortlisted films in the “Premiere” section, which focuses on the works of important directors of the year, “The Donkey” which won great acclaim and awards at the 75th Cannes Film Festival attracted attention. The film uses a gray donkey with melancholy eyes EO on the road Adventures, explores the landscape of modern Europe.

“Preaching to Fish” is the first work of director Hilar Bedaroff’s “War Stories Trilogy”. Bedarov’s work was once shortlisted for the main competition in Venice, and the film was also shortlisted for the 75th Lorca The main competition unit of Nuo International Film Festival. The mystical Nepalese film “Looking for Her with Fangs and Mustache” focuses on the story of a Tibetan entrepreneurial youth; the Japanese film “Keiko, Gaze” was directed by director Miyake who has been shortlisted for the Locarno and Berlin Film Festivals for many times. Singing and directing, starring Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, etc., was shortlisted for the Encounter unit of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. It tells the story of a woman at the crossroads of her life and returns to the boxing ring regardless of danger.

The “Starting from Shanxi” section of this year’s film exhibition continues to focus on Shanxi filmmakers and local film creations. The shortlisted films include “The Year the Flowers Bloomed” by Shanxi director Huang Caiping depicting rural girls chasing their dreams, and “Yesterday’s Us” by Shanxi director Guo Xiaohan. “, “Your Tenderness” brought by director Wang Kaiwen, who graduated from Shanxi Media College, and the Shanxi film “Baby Don’t Cry” directed by Jia Lin and Han Sanming.

In addition, the “East-West Exchange and Contribution Honor Selection” will screen the masterpiece “German Year Zero” by Italian neo-realist film master Rossellini. “Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World“, “Sniper”, “Operation Mekong”, “My Motherland and Me”, “The Founding of a Nation”, “My Fathers and Me” and “Taking Tiger Mountain by Outsmart” have excellent reputation in Chinese in recent years The film will also be screened during the Pingyao Film Festival. (Finish)

