Registration is open for the Reading Club Workshop, an initiative open to the public that seeks to share the passion for reading.

“Our proposal seeks to share the happiness of the reading experience. The meetings seek to guide and activate triggers to enrich the pleasure of reading books in paper format. We meet to exchange impressions, challenge each other with questions, surprise ourselves with other people’s ideas and enrich ourselves”, say Julia Duelli and Eduardo Gasquet, the Literature graduates in charge of the workshop.

“Every reader writes infinite texts in his mind with each work that claims it. We believe that it is important to share those conversations that we weave in the intimacy of reading because we always come out enriched in the encounter with others”, they add.

On this occasion, the works that will be addressed are The adventures of China Iron (Gabriela Cabezon Camera); sound desert (Valeria Luiselli); the jewish son (Daniel Guebel) and The summer your mother had green eyes (Tatiana Tibuleac).

The reading club will work throughout eight face-to-face meetings that will take place on Thursdays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Qumana (Pedro Goyena 174, Alto Alberdi neighborhood, Córdoba Capital).

This Thursday, March 30, the presentation of the Reading Club will take place. More information, by phone 351 8681183.

