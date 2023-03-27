Home Business Labor market – Over 800,000 employees are top-ups
Labor market – Over 800,000 employees are top-ups

Labor market – Over 800,000 employees are top-ups

Cleaner in a subway stationdts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – 806,992 employees were dependent on additional Hartz IV benefits in October. This is reported by “Bild” (Tuesday edition), citing figures from the Federal Employment Agency.

About half of the so-called top-ups even had a job subject to social security contributions. Poverty most often affected cleaning workers. More than 60,000 received the state benefit in addition to their income subject to social security contributions. They are followed by warehouse workers/post and parcel deliverers (36,009) and salespeople (34,871).

But even secretaries and geriatric nurses often have to go to the office to make ends meet.

See also  Gong Weihua, Chief Information Officer of Bank of Beijing: Digital Transformation Leads the Transformation of the Banking Industry_Business Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

