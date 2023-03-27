.

Berlin (German news agency) – 806,992 employees were dependent on additional Hartz IV benefits in October. This is reported by “Bild” (Tuesday edition), citing figures from the Federal Employment Agency.

About half of the so-called top-ups even had a job subject to social security contributions. Poverty most often affected cleaning workers. More than 60,000 received the state benefit in addition to their income subject to social security contributions. They are followed by warehouse workers/post and parcel deliverers (36,009) and salespeople (34,871).

But even secretaries and geriatric nurses often have to go to the office to make ends meet.

