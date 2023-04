An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra. According to the US Geophysics Institute (USGS), the shock was recorded at a depth of just over 15 kilometers at 3 am local time on Tuesday (10 pm in Italy). The epicenter was located in the sea, near the Batu Islands and almost 200 kilometers from the city of Padang, capital of the West Sumatra region.