Stefano De Martino does not participate in Santiago’s birthday party

Santiago, the son of the De Martino-Rodriguez couple, had a birthday on April 9 but celebrated on Sunday April 23 with friends. However, his father Stefano did not attend the celebration in Santiago. In fact, Cecilia Rodriguez and Veronica Cozzani (mother of Belen and Cecilia) filmed many moments on the basketball-themed nephew’s party, also putting stories on Instagram, and it is precisely from here that the doubts arose, as many fans have noticed the absence of Stefano De Martino at his son’s party. Belen Rodriguez recently, after returning to the “Le Iene” program, had already clarified to the public that there was no crisis with her husband Stefano De Martino and then also denied the hypothesis of a further pregnancy. But the absence of the dancer and television presenter immediately made us assume the worst: here, therefore, is the go-ahead for the rumors that do not give up and which, once again, speak of an alleged crisis in the couple.

The photo that most created these doubts was the one where Santiago blew out the candles on the cake, alongside Belen and her little sister Luna Mari, but no trace of the father. In reality De Martino is very busy at work, in fact his program on Rai 2 “Bar Stella” will be broadcast, and he is also engaged in the tour “Meglio Stasera! Almost one man show”. But another very strong denial came, this time, from Belen’s mother who kept us silencing any untrue assumptions of the couple with a very dry answer: “Stefano works in the theater! for what we also had a birthday in Naples!”. So don’t worry! The couple’s relationship continues interrupted and peaceful.