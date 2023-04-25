“One person talks nonsense and the whole country is responsible for the blame” The shock wave of the Lu Shaye incident lingers

Lu Shaye’s remarks on the French TV station LCI ignited a tsunami of public opinion. As the plenipotentiary representative of the Chinese government, it is difficult not to be regarded as representing Beijing’s official position. , Let the whole country lose face”, “the whole country is responsible” must be an exaggeration, “lose face” may be a serious statement, but it is an indisputable fact that China‘s image has been impacted again.

A diplomat can cause so much damage to China’s international image. Analysts believe that this can be regarded as a major political landscape of the Xi Jinping era. China’s foreign ministers, up to about Li Zhaoxing, still paid great attention to diplomatic manners. Diplomatic demeanor generally refers to not only describing behavior, but mainly diplomatic language, the so-called good use of “diplomatic rhetoric”.

However, the “diplomatic rhetoric” of Chinese diplomats has become more and more rough and even rough since Xi Jinping came to power, especially since Wang Yi became foreign minister. Some analysts also believe that it would be too much to attribute all the crimes to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. When Wang Yi was stationed in Japan, he used to be personable;

Why did they become so “Wolf Warriors” later on? The most representative accusation is the former spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Some people described him as “gritting his teeth with hatred” when he spoke, such as2020Year11moon18The sentence he said on that day: “‘Five Eyes Alliance’ be careful that their eyes will be poked blind”.It is said that Muhammad in Pakistan.Not so with Zhao.

Analysts believe that, at root, this is closely related to the dominant ideology of Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China. He has determined that “the east rises and the west descends.” From then on, China does not need Deng Xiaoping’s “hide your strengths and bide your time” when dealing with the West. “Dare to fight and be good at fighting” when dealing with advanced countries.

2021Year3moon18On the 1st, Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi fully demonstrated the “wolf warrior style” described by the Western media at the Sino-US talks in Alaska that were originally aimed at “connecting” with the new Biden government. The opening remarks of this kind of scene are all polite, three or four minutes, followed by a formal meeting. Blinken and Sullivan are all courteous. Yang Jiechi held the microphone and spoke for 17 minutes with a harsh tone, teaching US officials to talk about human rights with China, accusing the US of “you are not qualified to say in front of China, you are based on strength. Start talking to China from the status quo.”

Fighting, brave, and ruthless may be suitable for China’s officialdom or the battlefield. It is placed on the diplomatic level, and it is even more magnified to the international community. , Nervous, nervous to the point of decoupling, this is about the price paid for this kind of wolf warrior diplomacy.

Lu Shaye, the ambassador to France, has long been known as a wolf warrior in France.2020Year4In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the official website of the Chinese embassy in France accused French nursing home staff of leaving their posts without permission and allowing the elderly to die of hunger and disease. Lu Yinzhi was summoned.The second summons is2021Year3In March, Lu Shaye attacked Bondaz, a researcher at the French Strategic Foundation, who he accused of having an “anti-China stance”“Little Hooligans,” “Crazy Hyenas.”last year8moon3In an interview with French media, Japan said that it slipped its mouth: Once China unifies Taiwan, it will punish the people of Taiwan“re-education”causing a public outcry.

until2024Year4moon21Ambassador Lu Shaye was described as completely out of control on the 18th. He went even further, to the point where he dared to deny the independence of the Soviet Union after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.15The “sovereign status” of this country, dare to say “not necessarily, it depends on how you look at this issue” to the extent that the Chinese government has not recognized the status of Crimea belonging to Ukraine.

President Macron originally intended to build a “new type of relationship” with Beijing. When he visited China at the beginning of the month, he made compromise remarks on the Taiwan issue to the media, which drew strong backlash from his European and American allies.If Lu Shaye’s remarks do not make the French government intolerable, the French authorities will definitely not make up their minds to summon80Two European MPs demanded that the French foreign ministry declare Lu Shaye persona non grata, a prelude to ordering his expulsion, and amid outrage across Europe, the French government demanded clarification from Beijing.

As a reaction at the national level, it is mainly positioned at the level of international relations. In fact, at the level of public opinion, Lu Shaye aroused even greater anger. One is the reporter mentioned de Gaulle in1964The decision to establish diplomatic relations with China in 2000 caused the French, Europeans and Americans to reflect on the question, that is, whether de Gaulle did something wrong at the time, and the ruler at that time, Mao Zedong, was massacring millions of Chinese people. Today, when the West deals with China, Is it possible to make the same mistake? This is the background for the reporter to ask this question. Of course, this question also obviously involves questioning Macron’s intention to visit Beijing.

As soon as the reporter mentioned the issue of Mao’s murder, Lu Shaye angrily pointed out that what the reporter said was “gossip”, or it would be more civilized to translate it into “rumors”. He asked the reporter if he had studied Chinese history, forcing the reporter to chase after him. They even cited Xi Zhongxun’s father, Xi Zhongxun, Xi’s family members, and even Xi himself as Mao’s victims in an attempt to make Lu Shaye “come back and do it.” However, completely different from the plausible words that deny the former Soviet Union countries, Lu Shaye insisted on “gossip” what the reporter said. When the reporter tried to explain, he accused the reporter of “sophistry”.

Some analysts pointed out that, in fact, the reporter may not know why Lu Shaye repeatedly stopped the reporter from asking questions, because he met Mao, and Mao is the spiritual father of Xi Jinping. Lu knew what he meant, so he didn’t dare to say more, let alone allow others to ask more.

Regarding the issue of the Taiwan Strait, Lu Shaye also “does his part.” The reporter asked, “Shouldn’t the fate of Taiwan be decided by the people of Taiwan?”!People who are familiar with the Chinese authorities’ statements about Taiwan are not surprised. This is Beijing’s consistent logic, but it seems very violent and unreasonable to say it in a Western environment.

When the reporter couldn’t stop the interlocking questions about Mao’s murder, Lu Shaye suddenly changed the subject. Do you want to talk about human rights? Let’s talk about human rights in Western countries. Many countries have actually done worse.

Lu Shaye can be regarded as the new generation of diplomats that Hu Xijin said began to deal with Western mainstream media. It is a pity that this generation of diplomats was born at an untimely time, because they are always trying to figure out what to do, in order to dare to fight, to be promoted in the future, to dare to Denying the basic historical facts, the taboo topics of the Beijing authorities are not allowed to be mentioned by reporters, or they are contemptuously called “gossip”.

Lu Shaye has gone too far this time, and his intention of bringing China closer to the EU and alienating Europe and the United States has also been damaged.One person offended so many countries at once with one sentence, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was finally forced to4moon24Sunrise came forward to “clarify”: “China respects the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries after the disintegration of the Soviet Union”, which obviously slapped Lu Shaye in the face. The spokesman still adopted a general approach when referring to Ukraine, without explicitly mentioning the word “Crimea”.

Netizens found that there are still some suspicious points left in this incident. The Chinese embassy in France had already putLCIThe full text of the TV station’s interview was translated into Chinese and published on the WeChat embassy’s official account, but it was suddenly deleted. A reporter from Bloomberg asked Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the reason for the deletion. Mao Ning said, “I don’t understand the situation you mentioned.”

In addition, the Chinese embassy in France also24The statement was issued in the name of the embassy spokesperson, formally putting the ambassador aside. The statement said that Ambassador Lu’s remarks on the Ukraine issue were just personal views and did not represent national policies, and should not be over-interpreted. China’s position on relevant issues has not changed.

On the one hand, this statement is obviously dissatisfied with Lu Shaye in Beijing, and his “leakage” or “self-assertion” has caused embarrassment to the authorities; It’s not a private club in an entertainment venue, why did what he said suddenly become a personal opinion?

The strangest thing is that the statement published on the official website of the embassy is only in French and not in Chinese, which seems to be inconsistent with the usual practice. What is the intention of this? On Fenghuang.com, it is also published in French, so it looks like it is only read by a few people who know foreign languages?

Analysts pointed out that China’s “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy” has come to the point it is today. Some people describe the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as more like the “Ministry of Cutting Off Diplomatic Relations”. Of course, this is an outrageous remark. China is a big country that needs to deal with the world, and the world also needs to deal with China, but in today’s world where the global village communicates instantaneously and the Internet is everywhere, even for the Xi Jinping regime, “wolf warrior diplomacy” can only accelerate the destruction of China internationally image of.