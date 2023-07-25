Home » Inferno fires, 120 families evacuated to Mondello, tourist village in San Vito evicted
Inferno fires, 120 families evacuated to Mondello, tourist village in San Vito evicted

Inferno fires, 120 families evacuated to Mondello, tourist village in San Vito evicted

Fire alarm between the Palermo and Trapani areas, about 400 properties including homes, health, tourist and even religious facilities evacuated. The fire emergency does not let go of its grip on western Sicily and another field day is expected today, especially in the western part of Sicily. As many as 120 families evacuated between via Tolomea in Mondello, Capo Gallo…

