The Councilor for Infrastructures and Public Works of the Lombardy Region – Claudia Maria Terzi (in the photo), participated yesterday in Lainate (MI), in the opening ceremony of the new SP300 to traffic. The latter is a complementary work to the fifth lane of the A8.

The infrastructure, built by Autostrade per l’Italia, connects Rho (Strada Statale 33 ‘del Sempione’) with Lainate.

Photo: Lombardy News