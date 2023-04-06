Home World INFRASTRUCTURE LOMBARDY / The new SP300 Lainate-Rho opened to traffic yesterday – News
INFRASTRUCTURE LOMBARDY / The new SP300 Lainate-Rho opened to traffic yesterday – News

The Councilor for Infrastructures and Public Works of the Lombardy Region – Claudia Maria Terzi (in the photo), participated yesterday in Lainate (MI), in the opening ceremony of the new SP300 to traffic. The latter is a complementary work to the fifth lane of the A8.

The infrastructure, built by Autostrade per l’Italia, connects Rho (Strada Statale 33 ‘del Sempione’) with Lainate.

