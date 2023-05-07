Injury Leao, the news from Milan: there is a small muscle elongation

Rafa Leao suffered a small muscle strain in his adductor during the match against Lazio and is in doubt for the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Inter. A doubt that will continue until Wednesday evening (kick-off at 20.45). Today his social message: “We’ll be back to surfing soon”. AC MILAN-LAZIO 2-0: THE HIGHLIGHTS

“We’ll be back surfing soon.” Thus wrote Leao, on Instagram, on Sunday morning. It was his message to the Rossoneri fans, anxious about his condition after the exit in just eleven minutes from Milan-Lazio. That shot to score, aiming the man on the left side of the area. The stretch, the grimace, the companions who advise the Portuguese to leave immediately. And so it does. But that optimism clashes with the outcome of the checks he was subjected to today.

Club statement The player, who showed up regularly at Milanello today, reposted one small muscle elongation in the right thigh adductor. In practice it is one small lesion in the groin area. Nothing serious, but the match is only three days away and there is certainly the risk of worsening the situation. The Portuguese has already started treatment and will be monitored hour after hour by the Milan medical staff, as stated in the club’s press release: “Rafael Leao underwent instrumental tests this morning which highlighted an elongation of the adductor longus muscle of the right thigh. The evolution of the clinical picture will be monitored day by day“.



the word Pioli: “Perhaps Leao stopped in time”

Thirteen goals and thirteen assists for him, at -1 from the personal record for scoring with Milan, the 14 goals of last season ended as champion of Italy and MVP of the championship. Twenty-six goal participations are instead a record already equaled. But let's get to the central figure: the games played, and those skipped. The Portuguese has 44 tokens out of Milan's 46 seasons. He only missed twoboth by disqualification. Napoli and Fiorentina in the league, both matches lost 2-1. Ten out of ten, and all as a starter, his appearances in the Champions League. While in the other matches where Milan didn't start in the starting line-up, they collected one win, four draws and two knockouts.