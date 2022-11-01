Home Sports Milan-Pioli, a new deserved contract: Luigi Garlando’s comment
Sports

Milan-Pioli, a new deserved contract: Luigi Garlando’s comment

by admin
Milan-Pioli, a new deserved contract: Luigi Garlando’s comment

A coach who plays, wins and improves players is a treasure for a club without emirs. The signing, after the bad test in Turin, is a shock to restore confidence to the environment

Trick or contract? On Halloween, Stefano Pioli showed up at Casa Milan and signed the extension of his employment relationship. Last November the Rossoneri owners added only one year, this time two. If Pioli completes his mandate and governs the Devil until June 2025, he will become the third coach in the history of Milan for bench continuity (almost 6 years), behind Carlo Ancelotti (almost 8 years) and Nereo Rocco (6 and a half) . The a couple he added more clips to us. Rocco and Ancelotti have won two European Cups each. Not by chance. However evolved, football will remain a product that needs care over time, like a cultivated field, like a craft object. You can get by on fast food, but you can’t win on fast football.

See also  Brahim Diaz decides, Milan goes to Genoa. Samp ko

You may also like

Alex, from Spilimbergo to the World Cup: «Do...

Inter, Lukaku aims for the World Cup: between...

Nba risultati – Milwaukee-Detroit, Clippers-Houston, Nets-Indiana

The Tianjin Tigers were reversed and lost 1:2...

Tang Weixing and Gu Zihao missed the quarter-finals...

Juve, Pogba misses the World Cup: he needs...

Sports Lianliankan丨The Ukrainian Football Association asks to ban...

Milan: Diaz is at the top, but De...

From Pogba to Wijnaldum: many injured among the...

” I, arrived from Calabria, forced to go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy