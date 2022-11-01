Trick or contract? On Halloween, Stefano Pioli showed up at Casa Milan and signed the extension of his employment relationship. Last November the Rossoneri owners added only one year, this time two. If Pioli completes his mandate and governs the Devil until June 2025, he will become the third coach in the history of Milan for bench continuity (almost 6 years), behind Carlo Ancelotti (almost 8 years) and Nereo Rocco (6 and a half) . The a couple he added more clips to us. Rocco and Ancelotti have won two European Cups each. Not by chance. However evolved, football will remain a product that needs care over time, like a cultivated field, like a craft object. You can get by on fast food, but you can’t win on fast football.