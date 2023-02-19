news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONZA, FEBRUARY 18 – “We put Milan in their own area for 40′, we were very good in the second half, but we missed the final leap. We hit a double post and the fact that we had put the Milan makes us proud. What we lacked was a bit of attitude, but perhaps we felt it a little more this match.” Raffaele Palladino analyzes his Monza defeat against Milan and has reasons for regret and satisfaction: “In the first half we were good in the non-possession phase, less so in the build-up phase. We were fearful, awkward and light-hearted: when we won back the ball , we often lost it too quickly.” (HANDLE).

